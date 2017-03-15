Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who is currently on an official visit to US, interacted with US authorities and underlined the need for enhancing global efforts to effectively confront the common challenges and threats within the maritime domain.

According to Radio Pakistan, the admiral held separate meetings with Senator Chris Van Hollen, Acting US Secretary Navy Sean Stackley and President United States Naval War College Rear Admiral Jeffrey A Harley.

The US dignitaries highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

During his course of interaction, the Naval Chief discussed professional matters of mutual interest.

Zakaullah reiterated the need for enhancing global efforts to effectively and efficiently confront the common challenges and threats within the maritime domain.