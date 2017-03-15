SIALKOT-UN Women, the United Nations entity for gender equality, organised a ceremony at Sialkot to celebrate International Women's Day 2017.

The theme was "Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030". Addressing the participants, Muhammad Usman, the secretary Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, said that the government was making efforts for providing and protecting the basic rights of the female home-based workers. He also pledged to ensure the smooth provision of the equal rights to the people in the society.

He said that 99.8 percent help desks have been established in almost all the police stations across the Punjab to redress the complaints by women. He said that the handicrafts made by the female home-based workers would be displayed at the skill development centres to promote their talent and to provide them the maximum opportunities of employment.

The artists of the Azad Theatre also staged a play on the miseries; problems of the children of the home based workers in getting education in the rural areas.

Country Representative UN Women Jamshed M Kazi, Arshad Mehmood Mirza, Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja and others also attended the ceremony. They encouraged the home-based workers to work hard for earning a livling.