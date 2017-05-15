SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has reiterated that India has been trying to destabilise Pakistan by carrying out terrorist activities on its soil.

Speaking to media representatives on Sunday, he said, “Terror incidents including the recent ones, near Gwadar and Mastung areas, are New Delhi’s stabs to weaken Pakistan.”

“The attacks in Gwadar and Mastung were being carried out by India and other anti-Pakistan forces to sabotage the development projects in the country, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he stressed.

By defeating every evil plan of the enemy, the defence minister said, “Pakistan geographical boundaries would be protected at all costs.’’

A suicide bomb blast on May 12 targeted a convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and killed at least 26 people and injured 40 others. Following the attack, a complete shutter-down strike was observed in Quetta in protest against the deadly attack.

On May 13, a day after Maulana Haideri’s convoy was targeted in a suicide bombing, unknown gunmen killed at least 10 labourers in the restive Balochistan province.

The labourers were working on a road project linked with CPEC. Witnesses said the labourers were targeted by gunmen riding on motorcycles at two separate sites in Pishukan and Ganz areas, some 20 km away from Gwadar.