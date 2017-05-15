OKARA-The Bar and Bench relationship must be cordial and cooperative so as to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice, said a Lahore High Court justice during her visit to Okara bars.

Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelam during her visit to the district and tehsil bars and the district jail collected information about the cases under trial in the courts.

District & Sessions Judge Bedar Bakht briefed her about the cases. She inaugurated Facility Centre from where litigants could obtain information about their cases running in the district or tehsil courts at Depalpur and Renala Khurd.

All the cause lists of the civil and sessions courts of the district would be emailed to the Saholat Markaz (SM) every evening. She also inaugurated a mosque at Sessions Court and the recess room for female employees of the civil and sessions courts. She handed over car keys to newly posted senior civil judges. She held a meeting with the District Bar office-bearers who were led by the DBA president Syed Zahid Bokhari, general secretary Rai Iqrar Kharal.

The delegation included Pakistan Bar Council member Shafiq Bhandara, Punjab Bar Council member Akhtar Hussain Bhatti and Ali Riaz Kirmani. The bar delegation laid complaints before her against the police attitude.

They also produced police FIRs to the justice registered against Rao Abid Mushtaq Advocate No 271/16 at PS Satghara, and against Azeem Rana, Abdur Rahman Dogar, Rai Zulfiqar Mumdera, Malik Noman advocates FIR NO 309/17 at the Okara Saddr.

The LHC Justice assured the bar of conveying their matter to the Chief Justice of LHC within a week. She later visited Okara District Jail where she inaugurated learning of Quran and computer for the prisoners. She also inaugurated separate barracks for female prisoners. Earlier, she first visited the Depalpur Tehsil Bar where she inaugurated the buildings for two courts and a copying branch building. She also visited new spacious site for tehsil courts at Kasur Road along with TBA office-bearers.

At tehsil Renala Khurd Bypass, she inaugurated newly completed Judicial Officers Colony.