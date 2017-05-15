OKARA-In-laws allegedly burnt a woman after sprinkling petrol on her body for being childless here on Sunday. The woman was admitted to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

According to the Okara Saddr Police, the victim Aasia Bibi was married off some three years ago in village 36/4L but she was having no child. The woman had to face various problems for not having child and had to face in-laws criticism on daily basis.

On Saturday, her in-laws including Mir Islam, Fazil and Bagh Ali sprayed petrol on her and set her ablaze. She sustained critical burns and was shifted to DHQ hospital. The Okara Saddr Police have registered a case and arrested all the three accused. District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi visited the hospital and enquired after the health of the victim. He assured that the woman will be provided justice.

COURT STAFFER BEATEN

A court staffer was beaten up by a man to whom the staffer had gone to serve a court notice.

According to the FIR registered under section 186 and 506 B of PPC, complainant Rehman Ali reached village 42/3R to serve notice in a case pending with the Okara Civil Court. He served the notice to Muhammad Iqbal to inform him about the next date of hearing in the court. Iqbal, however, overpowered the court staffer and beaten him up.