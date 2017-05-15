LAHORE: Four suspected terrorists from a banned organization have been killed in Khanewal, reported Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to sources, CTD teams were conducting a raid in Jahanian area of Khanewal, where the suspected terrorists were hiding, when they were fired upon by the suspects. In exchange of fire, all the four suspects were killed while no CTD official was injured.

CTD officials also recovered 10kg explosives, hand grenades and several weapons from the hideout.