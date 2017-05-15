LAYYAH-An orthopaedic surgeon of Mayo Hospital, Lahore and his assistant allegedly raped the medical representative of a Layyah-based pharmaceutical company on marriage promise. The police have arrested both the accused on the victim's complaint. Dr Muneer Ahmad and his assistant Shafqat Durrani raped Rashida Bibi. Rashida told the police that the doctor blackmailed her and also filmed the crime. She added that Dr Muneer also promised to marry her but did not fulfill his promise. City Police Station registered a case against Dr Muneer and his assistant.