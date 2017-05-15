Anti Drug Court (ADC) has issued arrest warrants of Ali Musa Gillani, son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the warrants have been issued in ephedrine case by Judge Iram Niazi of the drug court.

Ali Musa Gillani and two other suspects were not present at the hearing today, reported media.

The judge hence ordered to present all suspects including Gillani in front of the court on May 18.

On April 21, Musa Gilani and 11 others were indicted in the ephedrine quota case.