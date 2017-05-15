LAHORE - PTI’s Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood yesterday said that 3.7 million party members will be electing new office-bearers in the intra-party polls starting from June 11.

Addressing a news conference at party’s central secretariat here, Shafqat claimed that it would be for the first time in country’s political history that all members of a political party will be taking part in the election process.

He also admitted that it would be hard to ensure complete transparency in the intra-party polls when 3.7 million members would be voting to elect their new leaders.

He termed the intra-party elections conducted in the PPP and the PTI sham devoid of any real contest taking place among the aspirants.

Nonetheless, the PTI spokesperson said that while election will be held to elect most of the office-bearers, some of the party offices will be filled through nomination [by the leadership]. But he did not name the offices to be filled through nominations. He said party voters would vote for panels instead of individuals.

To a question, he said his party had reservations over the present Election Commission which should be reconstituted. On the electoral reforms, he said that the PML-N was opposed to giving voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis who should have the right to participate in the voting process.

He said the ECP should show some progress over adoption of the biometric system of voting.

Answering another question, he said that PTI was carefully watching the developments on the political front and it would be pre-mature to talk about any sit-in at this stage.

Replying to a question, Shafqat said that his party had full confidence over the JIT and the Supreme Court but its proceedings should be made public after every 15 days. It should complete its investigation within 60 days, he added.

He also reiterated his party’s stance that findings of the Dawn Leak should be made public in the public interest.

Shafqat castigated Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making hollow claims of overcoming the energy crisis. PTI has named him ‘Drama Sharif’ for making false promises with the electorate, he said.