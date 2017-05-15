Protesters gathered in Skardu today to protest against the exclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

PPP’s GB chapter organized a protest which was attended by people from ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Even though 439 kilometres of land was bought for CPEC by the government in Skardu, but Gilgit-Baltistan did not receive any share in the project. Instead $42bn dollars investment has been directed towards Punjab and other areas, said Pakistan Peoples Party.

It was also pointed out by the protesters that chief ministers of all four provinces had been accompanied by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his visit to China for the One Belt, One Road forum (OBOR) but the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan was not invited. They were of the view that the exclusion of the CM of Gilgit-Baltistan from the forum showed that the government had adopted an exploitative and discriminatory policy.