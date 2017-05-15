ISLAMABAD - Zarmina Wazir, a student from Wana, South Waziristan Agency, has passed the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination (2016) by securing first position among candidates from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Zarmina, the daughter of former Ambassador Ayaz Wazir, has secured overall 52nd position.

She has been allocated the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) group, formerly known as the District Management Group (DMG).

She is the first female from the Tribal Areas to have made it to the PAS.