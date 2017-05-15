KASUR-A girl was strangled by brother allegedly over suspicion of bad character in Raja Jang area while a minor girl was crushed to death by a speeding coaster bus in Chunian here the other day.

Muhammad Mobeen of Mirzaywala told the Raja Jang Police that his brother Nadeem suspected his sister's character and he strangled her to death. The police shifted the body for autopsy and launched investigation.

In another incident, six-year-old Memona Ishaq was on her way back home from Sabzi Mandi along with her father Muhammad Ishaq. Near Chunian City Police Station, she was crushed by a coaster bus. Her father also got injured in the accident. The family protested against the traffic police by putting the dead boy on road but dispersed after action against the responsible persons was assured.

SHOPKEEPER ROBBED

Thieves took away Rs200,000 from a pesticides' shop in suburban village Arzanipur here the other day.

Faiz submitted an application to the Ellahabad Police, stating that he was asleep at his shop in Arzanipur when suspect Nawaz came and made off with Rs200,000. Police launched investigation.