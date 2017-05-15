Islamabad - The government is all set to introduce a bill in the National Assembly on Monday (today), aimed at extending the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to National Assembly Secretariat, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch will introduce “The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Peshawar High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2017”.

He will also introduce “The Tribal Areas Rewaj Bill, 2017” to provide for a system of administration of justice, maintenance of peace and good governance in FATA and protected or administered areas.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael will introduce a bill seeking protection and care of children in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Ishaq Dar will table a bill to repeal the Investment Corporation of Pakistan Ordinance, 1966.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikander Hayat Bosan will introduce a bill to establish the National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority.

The calling-attention notice of MNA Naeema Kishwar Khan is also on the agenda.

She would invite the attention of the Minister for Capital Administration and Development regarding the number of seats (available) for admission of students in model schools and colleges in the federal capital.

Reportedly, every year, a large number of students are unable to get admission in Islamabad government schools due to the limited number of seats.