The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will start public hearing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case today.

According to The Hindu, the Peace Palace, home of the International Court of Justice in The Hague will hold public hearings on the case of Jadhav, the Indian Naval officer, who was arrested and sentenced to death by Pakistan in April over allegations of espionage and abetting terror.

The one-day hearing will involve two sessions of an hour and a half, according India and Pakistan an opportunity to make their case, starting with India in the morning. Pakistan’s session will follow in the afternoon. The court’s judgment, which could follow as early as in a few days or take several months, is binding with no appeal.

Ahead of the hearing, legal teams from India and Pakistan arrived at The Hague.

The Pakistani team will be led by Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf, assisted by senior lawyer Asad Rahim. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who has prior experience at the UN, is also expected to fly to The Hague, where Pakistan will be presenting its case using past precedent where India has refused the ICJ jurisdiction.

Furthermore, Pakistan will show confessional statement of Jadhav to show that he is an Indian spy.

India has sought relief in the form of immediate suspension of the death sentence, and a declaration that the sentenced handed to Mr. Jadhav was in defiance of Vienna Convention rights and in defiance of elementary human rights. It also calls for the court to restrain Pakistan from “giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court” and to direct it to annul the decision of the military court.

The hearing is being commenced days after India filed an application against the death sentence of Jadhav in ICJ.