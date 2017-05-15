QUETTA: Four security personnel are injured due to a blast in Splingi area of Mastung today.

According to security forces, An improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the roadside explosion. Security forces vehicle was targeted, due to which it was partially damaged.

The area was cordoned off after the attack.

On Friday nearly 27 people lost their lives, over 30, including JUI-F's Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, were injured in a suicide blast.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing.