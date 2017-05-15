Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that India was behind acts of terrorism in Pakistan as it was unable to digest the CPEC project.

In a TV interview here today, the Punjab Chief Minister said the CPEC would enhance the regional standing of Pakistan.

The CPEC would also help in ending poverty and literacy through infrastructure projects, praising the Chinese investment in this vital project of historic importance.

He said India is making unsuccessful attempts to sabotage CPEC but would not be allowed to succeed.

Shahbaz Sharif asked political opponents to criticize the politics of PML-N but spare the projects of national importance.

The Chief Minister also held talks with a prominent Chinese factory which is known for undertaking major housing projects. He said Punjab is keen to attract investment in housing sector and referred to Ashiana scheme that has been welcomed by the people and assured that the provincial government would provide an enabling environment to Chinese investors.

The Chinese company showed deep interest to investment in Housing sector.