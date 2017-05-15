MIRPUR (AJK)-Slamming the Indian aggression, the AJK prime minister said that people of Azad Kashmir can't be frightened by such cowardly attacks as the people of Pakistan and Pak army were with them.

"Pak army is fully capable of defending the motherland," he said. Earlier, eight people were injured as Indian army continued aggression with unprovoked firing on forward villages at the Line of Control in Smahni, Khuiratta and Chorhoi sectors of districts Kotli and Bhimber Saturday night.

It targeted civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) injuring eight more civilians, it was officially announced by the AJK government Saturday evening.

An official handout of the AJK government issued here Saturday evening quoted deputy commissioner of Bhimber Ch Guftar Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Kotli as saying that those wounded in the unprovoked Indian firing were shifted to the district headquarters hospitals of respective districts and provided with medical treatment.

The persons who sustained injuries included Sharif, Nisar Ahmed, Anila, Yunas, Samina, Rehaha and Ifraz Begum. Meanwhile, the AJK premier condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister said that after failure in Held Kashmir, India was using unethical and illegal methods to pressurise Pakistan to withdraw its moral support to Kashmiris.

The prime minister criticised Indian government for the worst kind of human rights abuses in the held valley and called for an immediate end to Indian atrocities.

He said that stabilisation of democracy, institutions and rule of law were vital for stable Pakistan. He said PML-N has put Pakistan on the track of progress.

"Whenever the PML-N came to power, the country had worst economic and security conditions but by the grace of Allah Almighty Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif handled the issues amicably," he added.

The prime minister said that PML-N can guarantee the progress and stability of the country.

Meanwhile the prime minister condemned the terrorist attack on Deputy Chairman of the Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri at Mastung.

He expressed deeply sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the father of Aslam Mir, the bureau chief Dunya News Muzaffarabad. The prime minister prayed for the departed soul.