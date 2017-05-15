TOBA TEK SINGH-JUI-F activists staged a protest demonstration on Jhang Road against the suicide attack on the convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

They reached the District Press Club in a rally and chanted slogans against terrorism. In their speeches, JUI-F District Ameer Mujeebur Rehman, Secretary General Umer Farooq, Syed Talha Abbasi, Ismail Ihrar and Hafeezur Rehman demanded the government provide proper security for the JUI leaders.

Meanwhile, the Gojra pesticide dealers observed strike on Sunday and staged a protest camp in Gojra grain market over alleged insulting attitude of Agriculture Deputy Director Iftikhar Shahid Bukhari toward the dealers.

Addressing a press conference in the camp, Association President Ghulam Mustafa demanded that deputy director should be suspended. They said that applications had been received for seeds licences long time ago but he was not issuing licences.