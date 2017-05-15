SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif said that India is behind the brutal killing of people near Gwadar, Mastung blast and other such incidents that are aimed to destabilise Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen, he said that these attacks were being carried out by India and other anti-Pakistan elements to sabotage development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"If we put all these incidents on a canvas, we will see they intend to hinder progress," he added. He said that the Pakistani boundaries would be protected at all costs. He was referring to the killing of labourers, who were gunned down in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar on May 13.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Guns Road area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects. Most of the victims are said to be natives of Naushero Feroze, Sindh, according to sources.

The Mastung blast occurred on May 12, in which at least 27 people were killed while over 30 others injured.

The injured persons included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who is also the deputy chairperson of the Senate. Haideri's convoy was targeted in the blast.