RAHIMYAR KHAN:-Man allegedly sold his 10-year-old daughter for Rs150,000 in the area of Shedani police station. According to police sources, Muhammad Hussain Chandya traded 10-year-old Ayesha Bibi with Bilal Andhar for Rs150,000. When the locals came to know about this deal, they informed the police who took action immediately and recovered the girl after arresting the greedy father.It has been learnt that Muhammad Hussain had committed to handover Ayesha to Bilal on May 14 (today).