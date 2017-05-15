SHEIKHUPURA-Three persons tortured their elder brother to death over a land dispute in village Chamari Wala in the remit of Farooqabad Saddr Police. The police said that victim Aslam, 35, had a dispute over land with his three younger brothers. They exchanged harsh words at which the three tortured their younger brother to death.

The police claimed to have arrested two of the accused persons after registration of a case while the third one is at large. Further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, the decomposed body of a Postgraduate student Ammar Yasir, resident of Arrianwala locality of the city was found from Upper Chenab canal. The family said the deceased student had gone missing on Friday.

According to family sources, some people had come to see Ammar Yasir at his home and later they visitors took him along with them in a pickup van. The Factory Area Police have sent the dead body to city morgue for autopsy.

Govt urged to tackle child malnutrition

MUZAFFARGARH-The government is responsible for fulfilling the basic needs of each and every child, living in remote areas of Pakistan and it must take effective steps to mitigate the woes they are faced with.

Former IMF country director of Tajikistan Sarmad Khawaja stated this while talking to media at National Press Club here the other day. He cited the 2014 survey report of the Punjab government that 68 percent children, under the age of five, are suffering from hunger and malnutrition in the province. He said if 15 percent children are faced with hunger in a specific area, it is an alarming situation according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said, citing the report of a survey that 443 children in tehsil Kot Addu of Muzaffargarh are suffering from hunger while weight of 89 and height of 68 children is below the average. These children are in dire need of the government help as early death chances of such children have increased by three percent.

He informed that during 2013-15, the number of poor people increased in 47 districts of Pakistan including Muzaffargarh where 65 percent people have been living below the poverty line. He urged the government to bring an end to poverty, saying that it is crucial to overcome the prevailing misery.