KHANEWAL-At Khanewal Municipal Committee, two councillors shouted and hurled verbal abuses on the convener and the chairman of the house as a protest against the anti-encroachment campaign.

Vice Chairman Rana Abdur Rehman was the convener and Masood Majeed Khan was presiding over the session. During the session, councillor Sheikh Fateh Ali started shouting and criticising the anti-encroachment campaign started by the chairman in the city area. Then the convener asked him to talk on his turn and to keep the decorum of the house. Later, his brother Muhammad Ali who is also a councillor, started shouting in favour of his brother Fateh Ali.

As Chief Officer Shaukat Magooka left the house without any excuse, Fateh Ali started shouting again and some members of the house went on his seat to convince him on which he threw water bottle on a member. After that majority of the members of the house beat up the two brothers and they ran out of the hall.

Sources said that an MNA was the supporters of these two councillors as they are against the work of Chairman Masood Majeed, who is strongly running an anti-encroachment campaign in the city.