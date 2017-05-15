SIALKOT -A family has protested against the negligence of paramedics and nurses who allegedly took lives of a pregnant woman and her to-be born child at Chawinda Rural Health Centre (RHC) due to unavailability of doctors at that time.

Mohsin Ali from village Uddowali, Pasrur tehsil told newsmen at Chawinda that he took his wife Sonia Bibi (26) to RHC Chawinda early Friday morning for delivery. He said that some junior and untrained nurses dealt her wife in absence of a doctor, and mishandled the delivery case.

He alleged that the nurses were untrained as they could not deal her wife properly. He added that the nurses showed slackness due to which her to-be born child died. Later, when the situation became critical, the nurses left the woman unattended asking her family to take her to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial teaching Hospital for treatment. But Sonia died a few yards away from the building of RHC Chawinda due to her uncontrolled bleeding.

The grieved family claimed that lack of maternity facilities, non-availability of doctors and alleged slackness of junior nurses at RHC Chawinda caused their death.

The grieved family expressed grave concern over the nasty incident. The family urged the higher authorities to take serious note of the incident.

When contacted, Dr Javaid Gill, Incharge of RHC Chawinda, told the newsmen that nurses and paramedics kept him unaware of the tragic incident. Meanwhile, taking very serious note, the deputy commissioner ordered probe into the matter. He appointed Dr Javaid Warraich, CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority, as an inquiry officer. The DC said that all the responsible officials would be brought to task.

11 DEPORTEES HELD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 11 Pakistanis deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

The accused had gone to Turkey illegally from where the Turkish government deported them. On May 07, 2017, the FIA had also arrested 15 Pakistanis deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

Khalid Anees, divisional deputy director of FIA, said that accused had gone Turkey illegally from where the Turkish government deported them. He said that the FIA has started investigation after registering a case against them.

DEMISE: Sialkot-based exporter Sheikh Abdul Majeed (75) died after cardiac arrest. He was the former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He was laid to rest in his native graveyard in Sialkot. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended his funeral.

3 cops held for bribe

Police have registered a case against its Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ejaz Ahmed and his two companions Zahid and Rashid for releasing an arrested notorious drug trafficker from police custody after taking Rs0.8 million bribe.

Police have registered the case (No.176/2017) under sections 155 C, 161 and 170 PPC on the report of SHO Rai Safdar Hussain of Rangpura police station. Police have arrested the accused. Police have sent the accused behind bars and further investigations were underway.

According to the FIR, the police had arrested accused Arfat Gull from Pakka Garha locality of Sialkot city on May 9. But the ASI released the accused from police custody after getting Rs0.8 million as bribe from drug trafficker Arfat Gull and his other companions.