Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by Supreme Court (SC) to probe much-hyped Panama Leaks case, has sped up the procedure and decided to seek record of Sharif family’s tax returns from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to reports, the six-member team headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia is considering to write a letter to FBR asking them to provide complete information of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his sons’ financial statements from 1985 to 2016.

The other members of the team include State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Amer Aziz, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Bilal Rasool, Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Brigadier Nauman Saeed, Military Intelligence’s (MI) Brigadier Kamran Khursheed and Director of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Irfan Mangi

Earlier, JIT was informed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that PM Nawaz has no property abroad but he took Rs 20 crore from Hussain Nawaz in 2015 in the form of dollars and euros.

The investigation team is required to submit progress report after every two weeks to SC while it is also supposed to complete probe within two months.