Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulates Pakistani cricket team and entire nation on winning against West Indies and making historical test series.

PM appreciated the team players and management for their efforts leading to a great win for the country.

The PM also praised legendary cricket players Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan for their contributions and invaluable services for the national cricket team.

“Youth in general and young cricketers in particular must learn from the great experiences, sportsmanship and consistent hard work of the two great players of the game”, the PM said.