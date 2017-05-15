Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and United States President Donald Trump are likely to hold their first-ever meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Saudi Arabia on May 20 for the US-Arab-Islamic summit, to be participated by several leaders from across the world.

According to reports, a meeting between Sharif and Trump had been planned; but, a fixed date, time and agenda of the meeting were yet to be worked out.

In December last year, Trump made headlines in the media after he reportedly held a telephonic conversation with PM Nawaz and called him a ‘terrific guy’.

According to a PM House statement, Trump said he would love to visit the fantastic country [Pakistan], in apparent volte face to his critical remarks against Pakistan in 2012 via tweet.