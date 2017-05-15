ABBOTTABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stole Rs 62 billion that belonged to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Abbottabad on Sunday, he said that money laundering done by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was proved by material published by Panama Papers.

He held rampant corruption a reason for lack of foreign investment in Pakistan. Imran said the country could not progress until persons guilty of corruption were not put behind bars.

He branded Dawn leak a conspiracy to malign the military. Imran said the leak was no misunderstanding between the government and the Army.

He claimed that the government has failed to fulfil the promises made to the masses. He further alleged that the government is busy maligning Pakistan Army when there already is tension along the borders.

Imran said that the Panama Papers raising the subject of Sharif family’s properties in London were just the tip of the iceberg. “The Joint Investigation Team would reveal a lot more,” he added. The PM has been caught red-handed, said the PTI chairman.

He said it’s a pity that loans are taken by someone else and paid by the nation. “Nawaz Sharif didn’t keep anything on his name, instead he acquired things under his children’s name,” he said.

“The Qatari letter produced in the Panamagate case to support the Sharif family was fake,” he said.

Claiming that Pakistan lost $10 billion to money laundering every year, Khan said the country did not face an external threat but one that existed inside it.

Imran in his address paid tribute to the struggle of Kashmiris, who he said are being brutally oppressed by the Indian forces since years.

Hitting back at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his claim that “Jews” had offered him money to back PTI agenda, Imran said they should have offered him diesel permits instead. “I think the Jews made a mistake. They should have offered him diesel permits,” Imran added.

The event, held at Abbottabad’s Degree College Ground, was earlier addressed by senior party leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Centre.

Earlier, speaking to the media at the venue, Provincial Minister of the PTI-led Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ghani, said 20,000 chairs have been set up at the ground to accommodate PTI supporters.

