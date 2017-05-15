SIALKOT-PPP stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cleared her position about the growing rumors that she had not joined the PTI, and said she would only take such a decision on the local people's desire.

The former federal information minister said that she had not yet joined the PTI and was still in the PPP with her aim to serve the people of her area without political in discrimination.

Addressing a meeting of the people from Bajwat villages held at her political Dera at village Koobey Chak, Dr Firdous Ashiq said that she had been doing politics in the interest of the people of her areas. She vowed to continue her politics for her people by taking them in confidence on every important issue.

She said that she had also been enjoying big vote bank in NA 111, Bajwat-Sialkot constituency. Later, Dr Firdous said that she had done politics for the protection of the basic rights of the local people, adding that she will do politics in future as per the aspirations of the local people.

"My people are my political asset," she added. She said that she was still in PPP and will join the PTI if the local people wanted to see her in PTI. She said that the main goal of her politics to serve the local people, she told the newsmen.

She narrated, "If my people ask me to join the PTI, i will see and will join it, if they said not to join the PTI, i will not join it". She said "Everything I do, I do for the sake of my people, as I am also the daughter of soil as well." She said that local people were her top priority.

She stated, "I am loyal to my people." She said that she always fought for the rights of the people and for the development of Bajwat villages. She strongly criticised the PML-N government for continuously neglecting the people of her constituency for the last four consecutive years by shifting the NADRA office to far-off bordering village Saidpur from Koobey Chak and Passport Office from Koobey Chak to Maraakiwal.

She said that she had established these offices at the most suitable place for facilitating thousands of people of Bajwat's far-off 85 villages. She accused the PML-N of politicising the issue and using it for the personal political gains.

FBR inquiry sends 6

corrupt officers home

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalised its probe into the big financial irregularities in Vehicles' Amnesty Scheme by the FBR and Customs officials, and terminated two officers and sent four others on compulsory retirement.

FBR officials told the newsmen here that it has terminated Superintendent of Customs Sialkot Waqar Ahmed Cheema and Inspector Javaid from their jobs in the light of the inquiry report, while the four customs inspectors Akmal Hussain Shah, Mirza Imran Baig, Shafqat Zaman and Asad Mehmood of Customs Collectorate Sialkot have been sent on compulsory retirement due to their negligence.

Senior Federal Board of Revenue officials added that those officials caused big financial loss to the government by clearing the smuggled vehicles under the Federal Board of Revenue's Vehicles Amnesty Scheme through their mutual malpractice, corruption, financial and departmental irregularities.