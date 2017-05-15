The singer Jawad Ahmad has announced to start his own political party and submitted his registration papers in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today.

Jawad Ahmed has announced to join politics like many artistes including Abrarul Haq, Attaullah Esakhelvi, Kanwal Nauman and Mustafa Qureshi.

“The purpose is to make efforts to get the people their due rights,” said Jawad Ahmed.

While talking to media, the artist said that he is making this party for common and poor.

Jawad Ahmad has been doing welfare work especially in field of education for last few years.