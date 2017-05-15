HAFIZABAD-Addressing various public meetings in different villages, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said that PML-N would sweep the next general elections with overwhelming majority.

She said that PML-N leaders do not believe in character assassination rather believe in resolving the problems to eliminate poverty, hunger, disease and unemployment.

She said that unparalleled development had been made during the past few years and networks of roads connecting the villages with cities have been executed.

She stressed the villagers not to be misled by the negative-thinking politicians and give crushing defeat to them in the next general elections. She announced provision of gas to all the villages.

Quacks play havoc

with human health

Due to lack of any check on the quacks by the local government, the people particularly those from slum areas have been affected by different ailments.

According to a survey, at least 500 quacks under the garb of homeopathic doctors are playing havoc with the lives of people in Hafizabad city, Rasulpur Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian, Vanike Tarar, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi, Pindi Bhattian, Sooianwala and other small towns. Despite repeated protests by the people, no effective step has been initiated by the Health Department or District Administration.

Some in-service physicians and surgeons are also encouraging the quacks by allowing them to display their names outside their so-called clinics and are getting some money from them on monthly basis.

Private practice by in-service doctors should be prohibited to foil the evil designs of quacks, the affected people demanded.

The Health Department and the District Administration should launch merciless crackdown on the so-called clinics of the quacks to save the people from their unauthorised and dangerous practice, they said.