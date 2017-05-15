ISLAMABAD - PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said that PTI chief Imran Khan was creating hurdles in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while his party’s Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was accompanying the Prime Minister on China visit for CPEC project.

Development was the agenda of Prime Minister while Imran Khan was doing politics of allegations, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2013, but Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken concrete measures and put it on the path of economic progress.

Even the international community had also acknowledged that Pakistan’s economic indicators had improved due to the steps taken by the PML-N government, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had launched mega development projects in the country.

The Prime Minister, Talal said, had presented himself for accountability and now it was Imran’s turn to do so.

‘PEOPLE KNOW REALITY OF IMRAN’S FALSE ALLEGATIONS‘

Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani on Sunday said that people of the country very well knew the reality of the politics being done by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was leveling mere allegations against the government.

Kirmani, in a Press statement here, said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was currently in China to open up new windows of development and prosperity for Pakistan.

He said the people knew that who was their well-wisher and they would reject those elements in the 2018 election, who had been creating hurdles in the way of development.

Asif Kirmani expressed the confidence that the journey of development and prosperity would continue under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif even after 2018.