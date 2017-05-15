A three-day anti-polio drive is in progress in different parts of the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

More than six point six million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Health Department, the campaign being held in Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Hafizabad and Rawalpindi districts.

Over two million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine in thirty districts of Balochistan.

In Muzaffarabad, more than one hundred and twenty thousand children will be vaccinated against the disease.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over two hundred and thirty-six thousand children will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops.

Teams of health workers will also available at railway stations, bus stands and public places to ensure that every child is vaccinated.