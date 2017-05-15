PESHAWAR - Two persons including a political moharrar and his security guard were killed when unidentified miscreants opened fire at an official vehicle in Lower Kurram Agency on Sunday.

According to details, a political moharrar Sarfaraz Hussain and his security guard Mumtaz Hussain were on a routine patrol in Wali Cheena locality when their vehicle was targeted by unidentified armed men with sophisticated arms.

The vehicle came under attack in an area located near Pak-Afghan border. Soon after the incident, the attackers fled from the scene. The political authorities started a search operation to nab the culprits.

According to reports, the political administration had so far arrested one person over suspicion and eight others under Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR)’s collective responsibility clause in connection with the dual murder.

Motive behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately. However, Kurram Agency has seen a surge in violence from time to time.

The political moharar, an administrative clerk, is also often deployed for security purposes. His guard hailed from Kurram Levies’ Force.

From beginning of the year, Kurram Agency has been a target of multiple terror incidents, killing several people. On April 25, a passenger van hit a landmine in Godar area of the tribal agency, claiming the lives of at least 14 people, while injuring several others. Before that, 24 people were killed while at least 90 others were injured in a blast in Parachinar on March 31.