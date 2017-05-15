GUJRANWALA/ SAHIWAL-Two persons were gunned down over a money dispute here at Awan Chowk in the Aroop Police limits on Sunday.

According to police sources, Shahid had a dispute over Rs20,0000 with some persons. On Sunday Shahid along with his friend Ilyas was sitting in front of his house when his rivals came there and opened fire on them. Resultantly, Shahid died on the spot while Ilyas received bullet wounds and was shifted to DHQ hospital where he breathed his last. The Aroop Police have registered a case and started investigation.

In Sahiwal, an elderly man Ali Muhammad was murdered over a petty dispute here in Chak 87-9L. According to police sources, Muhammad Ashraf set ablaze Ali Muhammad, brother of Muhammad Latif, over some minor dispute. People took him to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last. The Ghallah Mandi Police registered a case with no arrest till filing of this report.