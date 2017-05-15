SRINAGAR:- Two militants were killed in a shootout with security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, the army and police said. Acting on a tip-off, government forces surrounded a thickly forested area near the northern town of Handwara, 70 kilometres from Srinagar, triggering the clash. The bodies of the dead were recovered along with their weapons, army spokesman Rajesh Kalia told AFP.–AFPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-May-2017 here.
Two killed in Held Kashmir firefight
