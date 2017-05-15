SAHIWAL-An under-custody robber was killed alleged by his accomplice during an ambush on a police team here in Zaildar Colony, 82-6R late the other night.

According to police, two robbers had snatched Rs20,000 from a shopkeeper Shahbaz Ali, in Niazi Colony on Arifwala-Sahiwal Road four months ago. The police had registered a case 392-397TP and had arrested an alleged robber Riaz Ahmed Rajoo in the case. A team of Ghallah Mandi Police, led sub-inspector Kashif, was escorting the accused in a police van for recovery late Sunday night. Near Mesoo Colony, accomplices of the arrested accused ambushed the police team and managed to get Riaz Rajoo free from the police custody. They also snatched a police rifle and 16 bullets and fled away. The police intercepted the fleeing accused near Zialdar Colony at which the robbers started indiscriminate firing on the lawmen, which they retaliated. When the firing stopped and policemen went forward they found Riaz Rajoo killed by his accomplices who had managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness. The police found a rifle near the dead body. According police, Riaz Rajoo was killed by the bullets fired by his accomplices. The Ghallah Mandi and Fateh Sher police registered two case and started investigation.

­Four human traffickers arrested

GUJRANWALA-Four human traffickers were held in raids conducted by the FIA officers from Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

Inspectors Sajjad Bawja and Sarwar conducted raids and arrested Syed Shahbaz Shah, Anayat of Gujrat, Ejaz Ahmed of Mandi Bahauddin and Irfan Ali of Gujranwala. All the accused were involved in sending people abroad illegally.

BAIL GRANTED: A local court has grant bails to 10 accused including four eunuchs involved in violation of Amplifier Act in a wedding ceremony.

Khiali police arrested the eunuchs and other accused while dancing in a wedding ceremony with sound system and produced them before the court of Judicial Magistrate Imtiaz Ali. The court accepted the bails of all the accused.