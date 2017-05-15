SARGODHA-The students of University of Sargodha clinched All Pakistan Literary Festival held at UET Lahore by grabbing prominent positions in six different categories.

All Pakistan Literary Festival is a national event with twelve categories of co-curricular activities. University students from across Pakistan participate and compete in different contests in the event. This year, UoS students had participated in ten categories and won distinguished positions in six categories.

According to the university management, Abdullah Naeem and Taqdees Lodhi (team) won first position in Bait Bazi, Zainab got first position in English poem while Talat Hussain won first position in creative writing.

Shnawar Khan stood third in the category of Ashra Urdu poetry. (Ashra Urdu poetry is a sub-genre of Urdu poetry which contains ten verses). Inamullah Saleemi and Usman won third positions in Urdu Ghazal and Punjabi Ghazal, respectively.