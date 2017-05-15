SIALKOT-The standing wheat crops over 10 acres of land reduced to ashes near the jungle along village Seehowal, Pasrur tehsil here on Sunday.

According to local farmers, the fire broke out with the flames of fire from the nearby fields, where some farmers were burning residue after wheat harvest.

As many as four fire-tenders of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after three-hour-long struggle.