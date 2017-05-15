MULTAN - A woman gave birth to quadruplets, two sons and as many daughters, after 10 years of her marriage, at DHQ Hospital in Vehari.

According to hospital sources, Muhammad Asif, a resident of Chak No 553/WB, contracted marriage with Saima Bibi in 2007. The couple remained issueless for nearly 10 years. However, Saima Bibi gave birth to four babies on Saturday evening. Doctors said that all babies were healthy.

Joy of grandfather Muhammad Aashiq and grandmother Sakina Bibi knows no bounds. They said that Allah Almighty had completed their family.

The father of the newborns is in Saudi Arabia currently to perform Umrah.