Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a key address to Belt and Road Forum in Beijing yesterday.

The Chief Minister addressed the forum verbally instead of reading written speech and termed President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road vision as a splendid initiative to make future of the world beautiful. Shehbaz Sharif was the only leader of any country’s province participating in the forum who got the opportunity to address the forum.

Chinese government had especially invited Shehbaz Sharif to take part in this forum and it was an honour not only for Punjab but the whole country that he addressed such a large gathering of distinguished guests which was greatly appreciated by different world leaders and heads of states.

World leaders attending the conference highly appreciated the address of the chief minister and his efforts for working to ensure all round development in Punjab.

