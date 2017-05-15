PESHAWAR: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday highlighted the PPP’s vision about merging of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and announced to establish PPP secretariat in FATA.

Addressing a gathering of tribal elders, he said that PPP had first approved the FATA act and now everyone playing politics on it. “PPP provided identification to Pukhtoons and taking one step forward we have strong supporter of FATA merger in KP,” he said, adding that he ready to hold convention in FATA without any fear. “PPP wants to constitute a high court in FATA,” he added.

Lashing out at PML-N government, he said that the rulers proved themselves ineligible and people should not accept any change by their hands. On Sunday while addressing the workers in Peshawar, the former president announced the same pledge that that he had decided that FATA will be merged with KP and rights will be given to FATA’s youth and women.” “If we are given the opportunity we will give them their rights,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan and India were good and there was peace, when he was in power