Four Frontier Core (FC) personnel martyred while three were injured in result of three landmine blasts in Kharlachi border area of Kurram Agency. Another injured, Captain Husnain, embraced the martyrdom.

According to political authorities, several others injured in the blast. The IED exploded near Afghan border check post hence the border at Kharlachi has been shut down by Pakistan.

Furthermore, Sepoy Qadir, Sepoy Saeed and Sepoy Jumma Gul are the names of martyred personnel.

The dead bodies of martyred security personnel and injured have been sent to Parachinnar Hospital, political authorities stated.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security personnel were conducting a search operation for militants involved in Canadian couple abduction.