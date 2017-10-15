NOORPUR THAL-Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that Khatme Nubuwwat is the foundation of every Muslim's Imaan (belief) thus no Pakistani would allow any amendment to the law of Finality of Prophethood.

He was addressing a public gathering at District Press Club Jauherabad. He called upon the government to expose the lobby, disassociate itself from such elements and punish them so that nobody could dare make such a heinous attempt in the future.

Sirajul Haq said the issue of Khatme Nubuwwat and dignity of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is a matter of faith for 210 million Pakistanis and any attempt to alter the laws in this regard could never succeed. He said it was a matter of satisfaction that the JI MNAs took note of the conspiracy on time.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also demanded punishment for the people behind the move. He further said a transparent electoral system was inevitable to ensure free and fair elections. Sirajul Haq also called for continuous dialogue between the opposition parties on national issues.

The JI chief expressed deep concern over the sudden rise in the prices of the food items in the country, calling it total failure of the government. Basic facilities of education and health were already not available to majority of the population. Now it had become difficult for the common man to make both ends meet, he added.

He went on to say that corruption had eaten the vitals of the society. The corruption mafia had plundered the national wealth and transferred the same to their bank accounts abroad. On the other hand, every child in the country was under heavy debt because of the record loans secured by the rulers. He vowed to carry the JI campaign against corruption to its logical end. He urged the JI district-level leadership to seek the cooperation of honest people in their areas and adopt a proper strategy to induct new blood in the party.

Earlier, JI Punjab ameer advocate Mian Maqsood Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. JI district Khushab leaders Malik Waris, Tanzeerul Hassan, Abdullah Jasra, Umar Farooq and other local leaders were also present.