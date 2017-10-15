ISLAMABAD - Chairman Coordination of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail said Saturday that army cannot remain indifferent to the deteriorating economic situation and tirade against this institution will not only result in more instability but will also damage the country’s image.

He said army was the guardian of ideological and geographical frontiers and whole nation acknowledged its services and sacrifices.

Sohail who is also the chief coordinator of the United Business Group (UBG) of the apex chamber said that the safe recovery of the foreign nationals was a great achievement of the army and spy agencies which had changed the belligerent attitude of the USA and would help reduce problems for Pakistan.

He said the dialogue of army chief with the business community had infused confidence in the investors while the statement of DG ISPR was based on facts. Dozens of national and international institutions continued to comment on the state of Pakistan’s economy, therefore, the institution responsible for the national security could also comment on the economy which should be taken positively, he added.

The business leader said that CPEC was being completed in time despite opposition by various countries for which credit goes to the armed forces.

“The government and army are on the same page on the economic corridor. Therefore, they should be on the same page on the economy too, otherwise country will face problems,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was a country with limited resources and countless enemies which necessitated sound defence for which sound economy was imperative therefore the concern of army was not unsubstantiated.

Sohail who was also the focal person for the seminar in which the speech of COAS attracted unnecessary criticism from certain quarters, said that top economists and business leaders of the country were present there who agreed to the point of Gen Bajwa.

Meanwhile, FPCCI Vice President Sajjad Sarwar, FPCCI former president Zubair Malik, former VP Hameed Akhtar Chadda, President Chambers of Small Traders Gilgit-Baltistan Qurban Ali Khan and President Chambers of Small Traders Faisalabad Mian Zafar said that weak economy could never guarantee sovereignty, otherwise the Soviet Union would not have been dismembered.

Therefore, the government should not waste time on petty issues and focus on correcting the direction of the economy so that grave threats to the economy are subsided and masses could get some relief.

INP