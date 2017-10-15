Army poses no threat to democracy: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - There is no threat to democracy from the army but there can be a threat to democracy if its requirements are not met, Pakistan Army said yesterday.

ISPR DG Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor commented this, during a press conference Saturday evening, when he was posed a question about Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s criticising his [Asif’s] commenting on the state of country’s economy.

On Friday, Ahsan – who also holds the portfolio of planning and development – said the ISPR spokesperson should not be commenting on the national economy, adding that “irresponsible statements will bring disrepute to the country”.

Only a day before Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general presented his views on a TV channel, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed a business and trade conference in Karachi, presenting his views about the state of the economy and pointing out the weaker areas.

All this was probably taken by the civilian government as an intrusion in the economic affairs by the army, which is already believed to have a strong influence on country’s foreign and security policies.

“The government needs to continue and the established democratic system needs to continue,” Asif Ghafoor said. “I have to say this because there are a lot of rumours about martial law and the technocratic government.”

A lot have changed since the departure of General (r) Pervez Musharaf but the civilians still remain fearful about army’s throwing them out of power through outright coup or political manipulation.

Recently, rumours about threats to the democratic system intensified after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. And lately, there have been talks of army’s installing a technocrat government in the country.

Saying that “I was expecting this question”, ISPR chief said that he stood by the statement he made about the economy, complaining that “I was disappointed as a soldier and as a citizen of Pakistan” by the statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

“We conducted a seminar with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. There were three former finance ministers, one former State Bank governor [in attendance]. The army chief gave a keynote address. I talked about it in my beeper [to a private TV channel] as well,” he recounted.

The COAS said that economy and security being interlinked, poor economic conditions can adversely affect security situation, ISPR DG said. Gen Bajwa also stressed the need to broaden country’s tax base, he added.

During that seminar, he said, the army chief was asked to take steps for strengthening the economy and the chief asked the business community to pay taxes.

Giving details of tax collection, Asif said, the taxes recovered were only 39 percent, and from the private sector the recovery was only 40 percent. “It is too meagre. That is all I said that the tax base needs to be increased and I stand by it,” he said.

“The Pakistan Army is a state institution and it is very important to sit and talk about things,” he explained. “If we need to improve the economy, we will have to bring certain changes and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor needs to be supported.”

“Never did I say that Pakistan’s economy has been destroyed or something of that sort,” Asif clarified.

He also explained that “when I say something here, I am speaking on behalf of the armed forces. I am not speaking in a personal capacity, as I am the spokesperson of the armed forces”.

“We have all done a lot of work for the economy. And I have said the same thing: we have to sit together. It is a very simple [request]: that everyone needs to cooperate,” he said.

“The nature and character of war has changed because the direct strategy [of waging war] has been replaced by indirect [warfare]. Social media has a huge role in this. Do not forward as received. Research. Don’t spread misinformation,” Maj Gen Asif said.

“When it comes to Pakistan, the security and survival of Pakistan, we all are one,” he said. “Every Pakistani and every institution is one against them — the outside forces should know this.”

On being asked why the debate was brought to the public sphere, ISPR DG said the army had not started the debate.

“A lot of seminars happen. Who was present in the seminar? Traders and economists,” he said. “Karachi’s security situation has improved, which is in the interest of traders,” he explained as the reason the seminar was held.

“It [the economy discussion] is about [a glass] being half filled and half empty. Should we be satisfied with half filled? Should we not take it further? If our economy is self sustained and better, the national security decision-making will be much independent [from foreign pressures],” he said.

“There was also talk about a financial emergency, but the conclusion was that ‘no; the work is going on and it will continue’. This is a positive process that needs to be looked at positively, and we will continue to play our role,” he said. “I don’t think the seminar and the conclusions of the seminar are in question,” he added.

Recovery of foreigners from Taliban

Earlier he gave out some details about the recovery of a Canadian-US family from Taliban’s five years long captivity – the real issue for which the presser was arranged.

ISPR chief said Pakistan Army carried out the operation against militants in Kurram Agency on the intelligence information shared by the United States.

On the allegations of a deal with the militants for the release of hostages, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said: “Whenever there is a sign of improvement in Pak-US relations, some forces unleash such baseless propaganda.

“The operation was conducted on the basis of US intelligence agencies, which too had been tracking the [hostages] and shared their [hostages] shifting across Pakistan with us.

“If there had been a deal, it could not be hidden from the US agencies, which have openly acknowledged and appreciated the operation.”

He said that the US ambassador contacted the military top leadership on Wednesday and shared the details of Taliban convoy movement on that day, and also sought the help of armed forces with a request to protect the couple and their three children.

Following the information, he said, the Pakistan Army moved troops to Khurram Agency with the task to save the kidnapped family. He praised the Army commandos for successful operation.

Asif clarified that no suggestion of a joint operation of Pakistan Army with the US or any country in the territory was under consideration.

He said the cooperation with America should be continued as a previous practice. He said that the US administration and President Donald Trump welcomed and appreciated the Pakistan Army operation against the terrorists and rescuing the hostage family.

ISPR chief said that US ties with Pakistan were based on trust and cooperation and both countries will take all measures necessary for countering terrorism and a trust-based relationship will be mutually beneficial.

“We are glad that there is [still a] level of trust with the US,” Maj-Gen Ghafoor said. “If the US wants ties with Pakistan based on trust and cooperation, we will take every possible measure that is necessary for the country and the region for countering terrorism,” he added.

Our staff reporter