Rawalpindi-Adiala Jail authorities have foiled an attempt to bring contraband articles inside the prisoners’ cells by three under-trial prisoners (UTPs), who are linked to ‘Taji Khokhar Group’ and involved in heinous crimes including Barrister Fahad Malik murder case, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The contraband articles recovered by the jail authorities from three prisoners, identified as Noman Yaqoob alias Nomi, Hashim Khan aka Hashoo and Raja Arshad Mehmood, involved in the murder case of Barrister Malik Fahad, included two multipurpose steel cutters with three-inch sharp edges and cash, sources added.

The contraband articles were allegedly handed over to the three inmates by eight cops of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apparently against hefty bribe during their production before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sayyed Faizan Haider who was hearing Barrister Fahad assassination case registered with Police Station Shalimar, sources said.

Sources said the cutters were supposed to harm/target the opponents in jail by the three inmates as in past they remained involved in chopping ears and other body parts of the prisoners for not fulfilling their illegal wishes.

Recently, Nomi had slashed the ears of a fellow inmate after which the DIG Prisons Shahid Salim Baig had suspended the jail wardens.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, while taking action, has written a letter to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Khalid Khattak and SSP Operations Sajid Kiyani seeking disciplinary action against the delinquent police officers, they added. According to sources, a guard of Islamabad Police headed by Sub-Inspector Sajid Mehmood and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashraf Butt reached Adiala Jail on October 11, 2017, to take the three UTPs to produce them before the court of ASJ Islamabad Sayyed Faizan Haider in connection with the hearing of Barrister Fahad Malik murder case.

They said the jail authorities have categorically informed the guard that the UTPs were dangerous and affiliated with Taji Khokhar Group and their escape could not be ruled out. The in-charge of guard signed the undertaking that he has received the prisoners after through search and he would make sure that the UTPs would not have success to any contraband articles.

However, sources added, jail authorities have recovered two multipurpose cutters and Rs 3200 from the possession of Noman alias Nomi during the body search at the main entry gate of the jail. Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiyani has reportedly suspended the 8 cops and ordered a departmental inquiry against them. Abrar, a spokesman of Islamabad police, when contacted, has expressed his unawareness about the action taken by the SSP against the cops.

Meanwhile, a group of three cops is reportedly involved in receiving extortion from the drug peddlers as well as the general public in various areas of Gujjar Khan, sources said on Saturday.

The three cops have been identified as Head Constable Haq Nawaz, and constables Ikram and Zahid.

Interestingly, constable Ikram is holding post of ‘Kar-e-Khas’ of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Gujjar Khan without being posted officially in Gujjar Khan Circle, they said.

The troika often target commuters and impound their vehicles and motorcycles in the police station and release them only after receiving bribe, sources said.

SHO refusing to comment on this issue said that media is not supposed to highlight the inefficiencies of police.

An official of Special Branch (SB) of Punjab Police has prepared a detail report about the criminal-troika and forwarded it to Punjab government for further action, sources said. ASP Gujjar Khan Toheed was not available for his comments.