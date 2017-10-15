OKARA-Former Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmad suggested a new system of Military Democracy be introduced in the country, which should be comprised of retired military men, apex court judges and technocrats.

"The country needs a new system of government to end chasm amongst the institutions and steer it out of all crises."

Former Azad Jammu Kashmir prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmad stated while talking to the media at the residence of a notable Abdus Sattar Hans in Gogera here the other night.

He pointed out that presently all institutions in the country have difference amongst them. "Until the time the country political leadership grows mature and sit together only for national interest, the state of affairs could not be mended," he asserted.

He said that Pak army is one of the best armies in the world, which always rendered sacrifices for the protection of motherland.

Sardar Attique claimed that some elements want martial law in the country just to prove themselves as "utterly bruised and deprived of their rights." In fact these elements want to blacken the professionalism of the army," he said, adding that dreams of such elements would never come true.

The former AJK PM regretted that the PML-N repeated its tradition of attacking courts which is unethically and illegally, He said that the PML-N leaders and its government appeared to be silent on the ongoing worst brutalities in held Kashmir. He alleged that the PML-N government has adopted pro-India policies. "On the one hand, the PML-N government wants the army not to talk on country's economy and on the other, it could not tolerate criticism on India and her meddling in Afghanistan's affairs," he criticised.