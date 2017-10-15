PESHAWAR - Dengue fever on Saturday claimed life of another patient, raising the death toll to 55 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa so far.

Sana Maryam, 25, daughter of Usman Ahmad, resident of Sufaid Dheri village in Peshawar, had been admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed dengue positive on Thursday. She breathed her lost at the hospital.

In its fresh report, the Dengue Response Unit said that a total of 1,574 people were tested for dengue virus at the three major hospitals in the provincial metropolis. Of them, 455 were tested positive for dengue virus. However, only 127 were admitted to hospitals, while 128 were discharged after giving them initial treatment, it explained. Moreover, it further said that at present, as many as 483 dengue patients were being treated at different hospitals.

The first dengue case had surfaced in the provincial metropolis on July 20 at Tehkal, where from the fatal virus spread in the neighbourhoods. Presently, most of the dengue cases are being reported from Pishtakhara, Palosai, Tehkal Bala and Tehkal Payan, Sufaid Dheri and other adjacent localities.

Residents of these areas are terrified by the outbreak of the dengue fever and they have demanded the government to take more steps to get control over the epidemic and also improve facilities at hospitals, particularly for dengue patients.





Our Staff Reporter