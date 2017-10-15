SIALKOT-The Sialkot police have arrested accused killer of senior child specialist Dr Mohsin Naqvi, and confirmed that it was not a murder of sectarian nature.

Police officials said that slain Dr Mohsin Naqvi's dispenser Ali Zar had killed him by torturing and then strangulating him at his private clinic over a money dispute in Sialkot city's congested Rangpura-Maha Raja Road locality on Friday.

The senior police officials added that the police had arrested the accused who had also confessed to killing Dr Mohsin Naqvi over a money dispute and then to staging a drama of his killing on sectarian ground.

Meanwhile, the Rangpura police have registered this murder case (No 347/2017) under section 302 PPC against accused Ali Zar on the report of Syed Ali Raza Naqvi, the son of the slain doctor. The police have sent the accused behind bars.

Petitioner Syed Ali Raza Naqvi told the police that his father had recently terminated the accused from his job due to some money dispute. Dr Mohsin was Sialkot-based senior child specialist of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

He was laid to rest in his native graveyard. A large number of the people including senior and junior doctors attended his funeral.

He had been found mysteriously murdered at his private clinic located at Sialkot city's congested Rangpura-Maha Raja Road last Friday.