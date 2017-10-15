HAFIZABAD - A former excise inspector was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on the charge of extorting millions of rupees from three citizens as a pretext for providing them with employment in the the Customs Department.

According to Circle Officer of ACE Aamir Hussain Sandhu, accused Tassawar Hussain Goraya had extracted Rs0.7 million from Muzammal Hussain, Rs425,000 from Falak Sher and Rs0.5 million from Nawaz for providing them with employment about two years ago. Three separate cases had been registered against him but he could not be arrested due to unknown reasons.

Recently, Muzammal had submitted an application to the ACE Director General that the accused had not yet been arrested despite his repeated requests and protest. The DG directed the Circle Officer to arrest the accused without further delay.

According to sources, the accused has set up an office in a five-star hotel at Lahore from where he has fleeced scores of people for a pretext of providing them with jobs in different departments. It is further revealed that six inquiries are lying pending against the father of the fraudulent on the charge of defrauding scores of people but no action has so far been taken against the accused.